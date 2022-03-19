News
Rediff.com  » News » Russia claims to destroy Ukrainian sabotage unit on US vehicles

Russia claims to destroy Ukrainian sabotage unit on US vehicles

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 19, 2022 16:28 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.

IMAGE: A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen atop of a tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all-terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defence ministry said.

The sabotage group was transported in United States-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added.

 

The filming was carried out from a drone.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that Russian aerospace forces hit 69 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including four command posts and four anti-aircraft missile systems.

"On the night of March 19, Russian operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 69 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them were four command posts, including those of a brigade senior management in the settlement of Zabuyannya, four anti-aircraft missile systems, including three S-300s and one Buk-M1," Konashenkov said.

He also stressed that the Russian armed forces hit one radar station for guidance and target designation, three multiple rocket launchers, 12 depots of missiles and artillery weapons, as well as 43 sites of military equipment accumulation.

In addition, Russian air defense shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, Konashenkov said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
