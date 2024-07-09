Russia agrees to discharge Indians serving in its army

Russia has agreed to discharge all Indians working in the Russian army after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his Moscow visit, news agency ANI reported citing unnamed sources.

IMAGE: Several Indians have been duped into working in the Russian army. Photograph: Video grab/X

At least two Indian citizens have lost their lives while fighting in Russia's conflict against Ukraine, and many others stuck in the war zone allege they were deceived into joining the combat.

The sources indicated that during a private dinner hosted by Vladimir Putin on Monday night, PM Narendra Modi brought up the issue. In response, Russia consented to discharge all Indians serving in their military and to assist with their return.

In his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Modi on Monday travelled to Russia to hold summit talks with Putin on Tuesday -- a visit that is being seen as having a wider geopolitical context and signalling.

India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region, the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Many Indian nationals were duped by recruiting agents based in Indian cities and Dubai into taking up jobs with the Russian military.

Indians have also posted videos on social media seeking help to get out of such jobs.

Speaking about the Indians recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sources said India would raise the issue in the strongest terms, news agency PTI earlier reported.

"We want the expeditious discharge of Indians fighting in the Ukrainian conflict from the Russian military," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The external affairs ministry had earlier urged Indian citizens to “exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia”.