Rediff.com  » News » Several Indian 'helpers' discharged from Russian army: MEA

Several Indian 'helpers' discharged from Russian army: MEA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2024 10:41 IST
Several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

IMAGE: Indian men trapped in Russian warzone. Photograph: X

It said India remains committed, as a matter of "top priority", to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.

According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

 

"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement.

"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi," it said.

The MEA added, "Several Indians have already been discharged as a result."

Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he had said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier urged the MEA to rescue the Indians.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
