Rediff.com  » News » MEA in touch with Russia to bring back Indians working for Army

MEA in touch with Russia to bring back Indians working for Army

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 23, 2024 18:00 IST
India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early 'discharge' of Indians working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came following a report that some Indians are working as support staff to the Russian army in the conflict zone.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army," Jaiswal said.

 

He said the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their 'early discharge'.

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he said.

According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military, and they were forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had urged the external affairs ministry to rescue the Indians.

'Sir @DrSJaishankar kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk & their families are justifiably worried,' Owaisi said on X on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
