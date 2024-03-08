News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI busts network linked to trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

CBI busts network linked to trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

Source: PTI
March 08, 2024 00:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday busted a major human trafficking network that took Indian youngsters to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing them jobs abroad, officials said.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

They said the agency has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents.

 

Efforts are underway to identify the victims, the officials said.

In a statement in New Delhi, a CBI spokesperson said the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger.

The federal agency has registered an FIR against some visa consultancy firms and agents. It was followed by searches in 13 locations across Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

"The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country and they are operating in an organised manner," the spokesperson said.

The central probe agency has booked 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation in Delhi and its director Suyash Mukut, OSD Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Mumbai and its director Rakesh Pandey, Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh and its director Manjeet Singh, and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd in Dubai and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba.

"It has been ascertained that some of the victims also suffered grievous injuries in the war zone," the official said.

"So far, cash worth over Rs 50 lakh, incriminating documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops and CCTV footage have been seized. Searches are going on. Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
US sees 'subtle shift' in India's position on Ukraine
US sees 'subtle shift' in India's position on Ukraine
Indian duped into joining Russian army killed in war
Indian duped into joining Russian army killed in war
'Not easily resolvable': India on Ukraine conflict
'Not easily resolvable': India on Ukraine conflict
Maldives takes charge of Indian chopper, its crew
Maldives takes charge of Indian chopper, its crew
Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders
Praggnanandhaa secures draw; leads Indian contenders
WPL PIX: Deepti's 53 in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: Deepti's 53 in vain as MI crush UP Warriorz
What Do Jaiswal, Gavaskar Have In Common?
What Do Jaiswal, Gavaskar Have In Common?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

MEA urges Russia to release Indians fighting Ukraine

MEA urges Russia to release Indians fighting Ukraine

Litmus Test For India-US Relationship

Litmus Test For India-US Relationship

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances