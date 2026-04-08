IAF to Get Indigenous Unmanned Combat Search and Rescue Aircraft

India is set to enhance its air force's combat capabilities with the development of an indigenous unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft, designed for autonomous operation and challenging environments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India is developing an unmanned combat search and rescue (CSAR) aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to rescue aircrew in high-risk situations.

The indigenous autonomous system will be capable of ferrying logistic material and supplies in difficult terrains, including snow-bound areas.

The project, approved under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, aims to boost 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the defence sector.

The CSAR drone will feature advanced capabilities such as auto-takeoff, navigation, landing, and operation in GNSS-denied conditions.

The project falls under the 'Make-I' category, supporting Indian defence start-ups and MSMEs with government funding.

The government has envisioned design and development of an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft -- a runway-independent UAV -- for the IAF that can be used in missions to rescue aircrew without risking piloted aircraft, according to officials.

The indigenous autonomous system, as planned, should also be a platform which can be deployed to ferry logistic material and other supplies in forward areas and inhospitable terrains, including snow-bound heights, where conventional helicopters struggle, they said.

The project, envisioned under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, has been "approved in principle", a senior official said.

The move also aims to boost the country's 'Atmanirbharta' in the defence sector and strengthen the combat readiness of the Indian Air Force, another official, aware of the project, said.

Under the proposed project, a "runway-independent UAV" (unmanned aerial vehicle -- combat search and rescue (CSAR) drone -- is to be designed and developed that "can go into operations, and rescue aircrew without risking manned aircraft," the official added.

The project is structured under 'Make-I' category, wherein the government supports 70 per cent of development costs while Indian vendors cover the remaining 30 per cent, they said.

After successful development, procurement will follow the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' route, ensuring at least 50 per cent indigenous content in material, components, and software, the officials said.

IDDM stands for Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured. As per the specifications for the planned platform, it should be able to operate from the sea level to 16,000 ft (with 20,000 ft if desirable), and have a radius of action of at least 200 km with 45 minutes loiter time, the officials said.

It should be able to carry at least 400 kg, including four passengers and stretchers.

The runway-independent UAV should have the ability to "auto-takeoff, navigate, and land, with capability to search, locate, and land using integrated Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)," the officials said.

The platform should be able to launch from unprepared surfaces, and fly in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-denied conditions, they said.

These specifications project the "CSAR drone" as one of the most advanced indigenous UAVs in India's defence ecosystem, "combining AI-driven autonomy, all-weather resilience, and combat-oriented utility," the senior official said.

Benefits for Indian Vendors

Indian vendors with experience in aviation-related MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), UAV manufacturing, and defence quality assurance stand to gain, they said. The CSAR drone will need "rigorous military airworthiness validation," the senior official said.

The 'Make-I' mechanism is for Indian defence start-ups and MSMEs.

It allows private firms to lead the design, development, and manufacture of a system, while the IAF acts as a strategic partner through funding, feedback, and eventual procurement, the officials said. The CSAR drone project will add to India's growing fleet of indigenous defence drones, reduce foreign dependence, and create high-tech jobs in design, testing, and UAV manufacturing, they said.