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RTI Activist Murdered In Punjab; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 17:28 IST

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An RTI activist was murdered in Punjab, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about the safety of activists in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • RTI activist Simaranjit Singh was shot dead near Maheru village in Punjab.
  • Police have initiated an investigation into the murder of the RTI activist.
  • A pistol was found near the body, and a rifle was discovered in a nearby SUV.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Jalandhar-based RTI activist Simaranjit Singh was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals near the gate of Maheru village under the Satnampura police station area on Saturday, police said.

Investigation Underway in RTI Activist Murder

Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said a 32 bore pistol was found near the body of Singh, while a 12 bore rifle was found in an SUV parked near the crime spot.

 

Police Efforts to Apprehend Assailants

"We are scanning CCTV footage and formed multiple teams of police for tracing the assailants who will be arrested soon," the DIG said, adding that if needed, help will be sought from the counter intelligence for solving the murder case.

Singla, along with Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, rushed to the spot on getting the information about the murder.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, the DIG added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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