Rediff.com  » News » 'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article

'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2024 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationlaist Congress Party on Thursday indulged in a verbal duel over an article in Organiser, a weekly known to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Photograph: ANI Photo

The article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP.

Speaking to reporters, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "To some extent, it (article) may be true. Some have also criticised the BJP for including leaders from the Congress, such as former chief minister
Ashok Chavan. Even former Congress leader Milind Deora was inducted by CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and made an RS member."

"But who will talk about the result in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP's seats decreased? What about other states where they lost some seats?" he asked.

 

Later, NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said, "An article in a weekly does not reflect the BJP's stance. It should not be interpreted in that manner."

However, NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan lashed out saying the when the BJP performs well, credit is given to the hard work of the RSS but a defeat is blamed on Ajit Pawar.

Hitting back, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, "The RSS is like a father figure to all of us. There is no need to make comments about the RSS. Sooraj Chavan should not have rushed to comment on the organisation. The BJP has not commented against the NCP. It would be better if such issues are discussed during NDA meetings."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
