Rediff.com  » News » Free me from Maha govt: Fadnavis after Maha results

Free me from Maha govt: Fadnavis after Maha results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2024 16:11 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he would request Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership to relieve him from the government duties so that he could focus on state assembly polls, a statement coming a day after the BJP suffered a drubbing in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis . Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

He also conceded that issues of coordination exist with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party.

"I take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra. I fell short in some places, and the setback in Maharashtra is my fault.

 

"To focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings, I request the top brass of my party to relieve me of my government duties. I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said he would hold discussions with his seniors and will work as per their guidance.

"There were some issues of coordination with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, which we will meet and discuss soon," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
