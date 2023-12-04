News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » RS okays bill allowing interception, opening of postal items

RS okays bill allowing interception, opening of postal items

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 04, 2023 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MPs on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

According to the proposed legislation, 'the central government may, by notification, empower any officer to intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency or public safety, or upon the occurrence of any contravention of any of the provisions of any law for the time being in force'.

 

Replying to the discussion for the consideration of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained the provision for interception.

"In a society which is as complex and diverse, and times which are as difficult as they are, it is very important that interception is done. This kind of a provision is kept for national security," he said.

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, over the years, the services available through post offices have diversified beyond mail and the post office network has become a vehicle for delivery of a variety of citizen-centric services, which necessitated the repeal of the Indian Post Office Act, which was enacted in 1898 primarily to address the mail services provided through the post offices.

The enactment of a new law in place of the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 is with a view to govern the functioning of the post offices in the country and provide for a simple legislative framework to facilitate the evolution of the post offices into a network for delivery of citizen-centric services.

The bill seeks to empower the director general of postal services to frame regulations in respect of activities necessary to provide those services and fix the charges for such services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Many Letters Does The Post Office Still Deliver?
How Many Letters Does The Post Office Still Deliver?
3D Printer Creates Post Office!
3D Printer Creates Post Office!
India Post: The past, present and future
India Post: The past, present and future
M-cap of BSE cos at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh cr
M-cap of BSE cos at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh cr
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, cites anti-incumbency
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, cites anti-incumbency
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Post office staff swindles Rs 96 cr of public money

Post office staff swindles Rs 96 cr of public money

Post Office Vs Bank: Which Is Better?

Post Office Vs Bank: Which Is Better?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances