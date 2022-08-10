News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Post office staff swindles Rs 96 cr of public money in saving schemes: CAG

Post office staff swindles Rs 96 cr of public money in saving schemes: CAG

By Indivjal Dhasmana
August 10, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The staff at post offices misappropriated Rs 95.62 crore of public money between November 2002 and September 2021, the Comptroller and Auditor General has said.

The money may seem small but it is what common citizen invested in post office savings, the oldest and the largest banking system in the country.

The system serves the investment needs of urban and rural clients through schemes such as savings bank, recurring deposits, time deposits, national savings certificates, kisan vikas patras, public provident fund, monthly income account scheme, sukanya samriddhi accounts and senior citizens savings scheme.

 

The Department of Posts (DoP) offers these services on an agency basis for the finance ministry.

The CAG’s audit report on finance and communication, tabled in Parliament on Monday, said that postal staff in five circles made fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 62.05 crore from closed accounts that were shown as active with fake balances and then closed again.

It also found instances of manipulation in the database by opening fake accounts and making fake entries of deposits into these accounts and subsequent withdrawal of money of Rs 15.98 crore from these accounts in four circles.

In eight circles, cash deposits of Rs 9.16 crore by customers were entered in passbooks but not credited to their post office accounts.

Postal staff subsequently withdrew the money.

In four circles, fraudulent withdrawals worth Rs 4.08 crore were made from customers' saving accounts with fake signatures /thumb impressions facilitated by the postal staff.

There were cases of unauthorised use of user ID and passwords by other postal staff or outsiders, leading to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs three crore in four circles.

Postal staff in connivance with outsiders in two circles opened accounts for fake deposits of Rs 1.35 crore, which was withdrawn subsequently.

CAG said out of fraud/ misappropriation of Rs 95.62 crore, the DoP recovered Rs 14.39 crore (inclusive penalty/ interest of Rs 40.85 lakh) from the concerned persons involved.

This means Rs 81.64 crore is due to be recovered.

DoP’s inspecting authorities in some cases failed to detect the fraud/ misappropriations even after a lapse of more than five years and the crime came into light after customer complaints.

CAG said it is evident that the DoP staff and supervisory authorities did not carry out prescribed internal checks effectively and there were monitoring failures.

The postal authorities in West Bengal, Haryana, Trivandrum, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh postal circles stated that the necessary guidelines have been issued for settling issues and also to get cases investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, CAG said.

Postal authorities in Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Naidu circles stated that actions against offenders would be taken or was under process.

Replies from Telangana, Delhi, J&K, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra circles are awaited.

The matter was further referred to the ministry of communications in February this year and their reply is awaited, CAG said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'
'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'
5G: Samsung Looks Beyond Jio
5G: Samsung Looks Beyond Jio
Microsoft gives ONDC its first Big Tech push
Microsoft gives ONDC its first Big Tech push
Who Are Mouni-Suraj Partying With?
Who Are Mouni-Suraj Partying With?
Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for record 8th time
Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for record 8th time
JP to Advani, how Bihar events influenced politics
JP to Advani, how Bihar events influenced politics
Jio's purchase of 700 MHz may give it edge over rivals
Jio's purchase of 700 MHz may give it edge over rivals

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Plan to produce ethanol from 2G sources delayed

Plan to produce ethanol from 2G sources delayed

Bourses step up scrutiny of investors from Sikkim

Bourses step up scrutiny of investors from Sikkim

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances