RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid an uproar in the House over the issue of law and order situation in Rajasthan.

IMAGE: Proceedings in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Soon after the House met at 12 noon, the ruling party members referred to the killing of a girl in Rajasthan and wanted the House to take up a discussion on the law and order situation in the state.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, with locals claiming that she was also gang-raped.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the situation is 'very bad' in Rajasthan and that the state government has failed on all counts to maintain law and order.

Alleging that crimes against women were on the rise in the state, he said 'our daughters and sisters in the state were not safe and urged the chairman to take up the matter for discussion'.

After the Chairman allowed the Leader of Opposition to raise his point, there was uproar in the House by treasury benches.

The chairman then adjourned the House for the day.

While the ruling party members raised slogans of 'Rajasthan pe charcha ho' (discussion on Rajasthan), the opposition members chanted 'Manipur, Manipur'.

While seeking to discuss the violence in the northeastern state.

House proceedings were earlier adjourned for about 30 minutes till 12 noon amid a ruckus between ruling and opposition benches as both sides insisted on taking up their respective issues.

While Bharatiya Janata Party MPs wanted to raise the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur situation by suspending the scheduled business of the day under Rule 267 of the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 48 notices to suspend the scheduled business and take up matters mentioned therein.

Lok Sabha



Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon following protests by opposition members demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House met, opposition members came to the well of the House seeking a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur issue. They also demanded a debate.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told opposition members that there are important bills listed for Friday's business like that on Thursday.

On Thursday, when the House had taken up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 for discussion, most of the opposition members had participated in it.

Not only yesterday's bill, even today's bills are equally important. We are ready for even private members' bills today. Please take part in the proceedings, he said.

As the opposition MPs ignored the pleas and continued their protests, Speaker Om Birla allowed the members to ask questions related to different ministries as per the schedule.

Despite the protests, the proceedings continued for about 20 minutes after which the speaker appealed to the protesting members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

Question Hour is important. The House has taken up the farmers' issue today but you are not interested to take part in it. I will given enough opportunity to all of you on any issue that you would like to raise, he said.

As the opposition members did not pay any heed to Birla's appeal, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Delhi bill was related to handling of senior officers of the city government.

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government has vehemently opposed the bill.

Most of the opposition parties had supported the AAP in its opposition to the bill and took part in the debate on Thursday before staging a walk out when it was getting passed through voice vote.

The Manipur violence has rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government was ready for a debate on the Manipur issue.

The speaker also had said that the opposition can't decide who would reply, on behalf of the government, to the debate.

The opposition subsequently moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.