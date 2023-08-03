News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP's sole Lok Sabha MP suspended for monsoon session

AAP's sole Lok Sabha MP suspended for monsoon session

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 22:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the house.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the house and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.

 

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the monsoon session.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote.

The monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11.

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session. He represents Jalandhar constituency in the Lok Sabha and is the only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the House.

After his suspension from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session, the MP said he will continue to oppose the Delhi services Bill as it "seeks to weaken" the elected government of Delhi by vesting powers into bureaucrats.

"No problem even if I have to face suspension every day for opposing the Bill because it seeks to weaken the elected government of Delhi and strengthen the unelected persons, bureaucrats by giving them powers," Rinku told PTI.

He said he will continue to oppose the bill as it is "against the country's democracy".

"I am opposing the Bill because what's happening to Delhi today will happen to Punjab tomorrow," Rinku added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
On Kharge's bid, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest
On Kharge's bid, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Police find Desai's voice notes critical of lender
Police find Desai's voice notes critical of lender
South Zone lift Deodhar Trophy for 9th time
South Zone lift Deodhar Trophy for 9th time
Army jawan missing in J-K's Kulgam has been found
Army jawan missing in J-K's Kulgam has been found
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Lok Sabha approves Delhi services bill by voice vote

Lok Sabha approves Delhi services bill by voice vote

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances