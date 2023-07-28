On Kharge's advice, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and other party MPs, staging a round-the-clock protest in the Parliament House Complex against his suspension, will now hold the agitation only when parliamentary proceedings are on and not during the night.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accompanied by Opposition MPs, continued his sit-in protest over his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the current monsoon session near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the suspended Rajya Sabha MP not to sit in protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

He told Singh that the sit-in should be started when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses are adjourned for the day.

Singh readily agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he would follow what the leader of the opposition bloc said.

Kharge, along with other Congress members and those of other opposition parties, had come to join Singh's protest when he gave his suggestion.

'Fellow MPs of team INDIA came along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the protest site. INDIA has unanimously decided that the protest will continue, and start every day at 10 am and continue for the day till the Parliament proceedings continue,' Singh later said in Hindi on Twitter.

Singh has been protesting in the Parliament premises since his suspension Monday from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' for the entire session which ends on August 11.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the Monsoon session began on July 20.