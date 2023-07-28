News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » On Kharge's advice, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest

On Kharge's advice, AAP MPs to stop overnight protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2023 01:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and other party MPs, staging a round-the-clock protest in the Parliament House Complex against his suspension, will now hold the agitation only when parliamentary proceedings are on and not during the night.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accompanied by Opposition MPs, continued his sit-in protest over his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the current monsoon session near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the suspended Rajya Sabha MP not to sit in protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

 

He told Singh that the sit-in should be started when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses are adjourned for the day.

Singh readily agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he would follow what the leader of the opposition bloc said.

Kharge, along with other Congress members and those of other opposition parties, had come to join Singh's protest when he gave his suggestion.

'Fellow MPs of team INDIA came along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the protest site. INDIA has unanimously decided that the protest will continue, and start every day at 10 am and continue for the day till the Parliament proceedings continue,' Singh later said in Hindi on Twitter.

Singh has been protesting in the Parliament premises since his suspension Monday from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' for the entire session which ends on August 11.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
Why Are They Burning Zoramthanga Effigy?
Why Are They Burning Zoramthanga Effigy?
'Batting at No. 7 reminded me of my debut'
'Batting at No. 7 reminded me of my debut'
Ashes PIX: Aus in control as Brook misses ton
Ashes PIX: Aus in control as Brook misses ton
CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case
CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case
Manipur issue continues to rock LS, 2 bills passed
Manipur issue continues to rock LS, 2 bills passed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case

CBI to probe Manipur sexual abuse video case

BJP leader quits over Manipur, says 'PM's sleeping'

BJP leader quits over Manipur, says 'PM's sleeping'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances