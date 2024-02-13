News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 2.44 cr recovery notice to Haldwani violence accused for property damage

Rs 2.44 cr recovery notice to Haldwani violence accused for property damage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 13, 2024 01:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Municipal Corporation here on Monday issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the Banbhoolpura violence, for allegedly causing damage to government properties.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard after violence broke out at Banbhoolpura, following an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, February 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the notice, Malik's supporters attacked the team that had gone to carry out the demolition drive in 'Malik Ka Bagicha' and damaged the properties of the municipal corporation.

 

The notice also mentions the FIR lodged on the day of the incident on February 8 in which Malik has been named.

The initial assessment of loss allegedly caused by Malik is Rs 2.44 crore, the civic body said, asking him to deposit this amount with Municipal Corporation, Haldwani by February 15.

If this is not done then the recovery will be done from him through legal means, the notice said.

Malik had allegedly built the “illegal structure” whose demolition triggered the violence in the town leaving six people dead and more than a 100 injured, including police and media personnel.

In the February 8 rioting, police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked and a police station was set on fire.

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence during the demolition of the madrasa and an adjoining structure used for prayers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haldwani: More troops sought, internet remains shut
Haldwani: More troops sought, internet remains shut
Internet services restored in Haldwani with a warning
Internet services restored in Haldwani with a warning
Haldwani: Madrasa razed, shoot at sight order issued
Haldwani: Madrasa razed, shoot at sight order issued
Farmers' Parliament march on as talks yield no result
Farmers' Parliament march on as talks yield no result
Police station to replace razed madrasa in Haldwani
Police station to replace razed madrasa in Haldwani
Indians dominate ICC U-19 Dream XI
Indians dominate ICC U-19 Dream XI
Epidemic law needs overhaul for future crisis: Panel
Epidemic law needs overhaul for future crisis: Panel
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

6 rioters killed, 64 hurt; internet down in Haldwani

6 rioters killed, 64 hurt; internet down in Haldwani

Haldwani violence: 5 held, 5K booked; curfew lifted

Haldwani violence: 5 held, 5K booked; curfew lifted

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances