Internet services restored in Haldwani with a warning

Lifting the suspension of internet services in violence affected Haldwani, Nainital police on Sunday warned of stringent action against miscreants who try to disrupt communal harmony by posting any provocative photo, comment, etc., on social media.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with police personnel and people who were injured in the Haldwani violence, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier on Sunday, Nainital district administration has deployed a large number of police forces in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area where the violence broke out on February 8 following an anti-encroachment drive.

To keep the situation under control the entire area has been divided into five super zones, where seven magistrates have been given charges.

'The suspension of internet services has been ended. Stringent action will be taken against any of the miscreants who try to disrupt communal harmony and the law and order situation in the state by posting any provocative photo, video, comment, etc., on social media,' the Nainital Police said in a post on X.

'Please keep patience and cooperate with the police administration,' the post added.

So far, authorities have arrested five people and named 19 people in three FIRs registered.

Five people were killed in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area.

Three FIRs were registered on Friday, and police stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani and said the attack on police personnel, including women officers, was highly condemnable.

The chief minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured in the violence.

Dhami said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available.

The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway.

To ensure peace law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area.

The CM gave instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements, taking a strict view of the incidents of attacks on police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and spreading unrest in the area.

The chief minister appealed to the local people to maintain peace. He gave clear instructions that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state.

The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday.