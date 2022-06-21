News
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 22 cr cheques donated to Ram Mandir Trust 'bounced': VHP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 21, 2022 11:11 IST
Even as devotees from across the country have donated liberally for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, 15,000 cheques worth more than Rs 22 crore received by the temple trust bounced, officials said here on Monday.

IMAGE: The construction of Ram Temple is underway in Ayodhya . Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a report released by Vishva Hindu Parishad on the behalf of its district units across the country, so far a sum of Rs 3,400 crore has been received by the of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in donation.

The report also gave information about the bounced cheques, but did not elaborate on the reasons they could not be honoured.

"A second report is also being prepared separating such cheques, so that we can get the exact information about cheques that have bounced due to various reasons," Prakash Gupta, office manager of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, told PTI.

 

"Many cheques might have bounced due to spelling mistakes or signature mismatch or any other technical reasons. Cheques which bounced due to petty technical reasons would be presented again with the bank," he said.

The report revealed that the donors from Ayodhya district have the maximum number of bounced cheques, exceeding 2,000.

Insufficient balance in the account has also emerged to be one of the main reasons for bouncing of cheques, Gupta said.

The number of people donating from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram temple is 31,663, he said.

The number of people donating from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh is 1,428.

A total of 123 people donated between Rs 25 lakh and 50 lakh, and 127 donated between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, Gupta said.

The number of people donating more than Rs 1 crore is 74, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
