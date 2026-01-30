HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rs 18,000 for 400-metre drive: Mumbai cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'

Rs 18,000 for 400-metre drive: Mumbai cabbie takes tourist 'for a ride'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 13:19 IST

x

The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel.  

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ClickerHappy/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A Mumbai taxi driver was arrested for allegedly charging a US tourist Rs 18,000 for a short ride.
  • The tourist shared her experience on social media, prompting police action.
  • The driver allegedly took the tourist on a longer route before dropping her at the hotel.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated the process to cancel the driver's license.

A 50-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly charging a United States tourist a whopping Rs 18,000 in what may have been the most expensive 400-metre ride through the Mumbai traffic, police said on Friday.

The police on Tuesday apprehended Deshraj Yadav, who allegedly picked up the tourist from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and dropped her off at a five-star hotel near the facility, an official said.

Rs 18,000 for Mumbai airport to Hilton

The incident came to light after the tourist took to social media to share her experience about her expensive ride in the city. 

"Landed in Mumbai recently and took a taxi to @HiltonHotels. The driver and another guy took us to an unknown location first, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400m away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405," Argentina Ariano (@ArgentinaAriano) wrote in a post on X. 

The police swung into action, registering a suo motu FIR earlier this week and nabbed Yadav within three hours. The foreign national, however, could not be contacted, the official said.

20-minute drive around Andheri 

A probe revealed that the accused took the woman for a 20-minute drive around Andheri East before returning to the same area and dropping her off at the hotel, where he collected the inflated fare, he said, adding that a search is underway for Yadav's accomplice. 

A case has been registered against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the process has been initiated to cancel his driving licence, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prof killed on Mumbai local on wife's birthday; accused held
Prof killed on Mumbai local on wife's birthday; accused held
BMW driver faces culpable homicide charge in Delhi mishap
BMW driver faces culpable homicide charge in Delhi mishap
Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US
Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' in US
Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport
Mastermind of UP conversion racket nabbed at Delhi airport
Masked men try to abduct 18 Cong corporators in Maha
Masked men try to abduct 18 Cong corporators in Maha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Last Rites By Son: Emotional Scenes At Funeral Of Ajit Pawar Aide7:20

Last Rites By Son: Emotional Scenes At Funeral Of Ajit...

IND, NZ Cricket Team arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport for Final T20 Match1:45

IND, NZ Cricket Team arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport...

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look0:43

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO