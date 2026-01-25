UP conversion racket mastermind nabbed before fleeing to Dubai

The mastermind, who allegedly ran an organised gang involved in the sexual exploitation of women, religious conversion and blackmailing in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, was arrested from Delhi's IGI airport on Saturday while he was attempting to flee abroad with his family.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused was identified as Imran, a resident of Mirzapur. He has a chain of gyms called KGM Gym One across the Mirzapur district. Police said that he used to run the racket through his gyms, which were being operated by his relatives.

According to police, he was trying to flee to Dubai from Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport with his family. The central government's Immigration Department apprehended him and handed him over to the Delhi Police.

"Imran was the main mastermind of this organised gang, and we had received information that he was trying to flee the country," Mirzapur SSP/DIG Somen Barma told reporters.

As a result, a lookout notice against the accused had been issued to all airports and seaports in the country, Barma said.

Upon receiving the information that he had been caught, UP Police officers reached Delhi and obtained a transit remand to bring him to Mirzapur, the senior police officer said.

Barma said that a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced for his arrest.

Imran has 65 cases registered against him and most of them are related to fraud.

The police have so far arrested six people in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion racket operating under the guise of a gym, and this is the seventh arrest, as per the information.

Among the arrested is a GRP constable, who is currently posted in Bhadohi district; he has been suspended.

The matter came to light when two women registered a complaint at Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur on January 20.

During the initial investigation, police made some "shocking" discoveries, following which four teams were formed.

So far, the police have sealed four gyms, Barma said, and added that 47 gyms are operating in the district.

All of them are being investigated to determine their ownership, the identity of the trainers, and whether or not female trainers are employed, as a large number of women go to gyms for exercise, the police said.