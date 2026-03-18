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₹2.37 Crore Cash Seized in Tamil Nadu Amid Election Expenditure Monitoring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 18:06 IST

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, authorities have seized a significant amount of cash, precious metals, and freebies, totalling ₹42.65 crore, as part of intensified election expenditure monitoring efforts.

Key Points

  • Authorities in Tamil Nadu seized ₹2.37 crore in cash as part of election expenditure monitoring.
  • Freebies suspected to be distributed to voters worth ₹20.80 crore and precious metals worth ₹16.42 crore were also seized.
  • ₹18 lakh worth of liquor and ₹2.88 crore worth of other drugs were seized in Tamil Nadu.
  • The cumulative value of seizures in Tamil Nadu as of March 18 reached ₹42.65 crore.
  • Expenditure monitoring teams have intensified surveillance to curb illicit cash and inducements during the Tamil Nadu election period.

A total of ₹2.37 crore in cash was seized by the authorities as part of the ongoing election expenditure monitoring, CEO, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik said on Wednesday.

Apart from the cash of ₹2.37 crore, precious metals and other articles were also seized, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

 

Articles that are suspectedly meant for distribution to voters as freebies worth ₹20.80 crore, and precious metals worth ₹16.42 crore were seized, she added.

₹18 lakh worth of liquor and ₹2.88 crore worth of other drugs were also seized, according to Patnaik.

Increased Surveillance and Coordination

"The expenditure monitoring teams and agencies have intensified surveillance and coordination mechanisms to curb the distribution of illicit cash, inducements and other prohibited materials," Patnaik said in an official release here.

The cumulative value of seizures as of March 18 stood at ₹42.65 crore, the release said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 15, following the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.

The polling for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is to take place on April 23.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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