News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 1760 cr worth seizures across 5 poll-bound states: EC

Rs 1760 cr worth seizures across 5 poll-bound states: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 20, 2023 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Monday said over Rs 1,760 crore worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals aimed at inducing voters in the five poll-going states have been seized so far.

The poll panel said the seizures made since the polls were announced on October 9 are over seven times (Rs 239.15 crore) the seizures made in the previous assembly elections in these states in 2018.

While assembly polls have already been held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, voting will take place in Rajasthan and Telangana on November 25 and November 30 respectively.

 

According to an EC statement, seizures worth over Rs 1,400 crore were made in the past six state assembly elections held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka, which was 11 times the seizures made in previous assembly elections in these states.

An EC functionary pointed out that while announcing the poll schedule for the five states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had stressed on inducement-free elections to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates and parties.

This time, the commission has also embedded technology into the monitoring process through the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS) which is proving to be a catalyst, as it brought a wide array of central and state enforcement agencies together for better coordination and intelligence-sharing, the statement said.

Interestingly, according to the EC, no cash or precious metal was seized in Mizoram, but drugs worth Rs 29.82 crore were recovered by authorities.

The poll panel has deployed 228 officers from various services as expenditure observers. For close monitoring, 194 assembly constituencies were marked as "expenditure sensitive" seats.

The commission said the figures of seizures are expected to rise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls
ED raids Rajasthan Cong chief; summons Gehlot's son
ED raids Rajasthan Cong chief; summons Gehlot's son
'No government ever stooped so low'
'No government ever stooped so low'
Rohit captain of ICC's World Cup team of tournament
Rohit captain of ICC's World Cup team of tournament
Is Karan Johar A Home Breaker?
Is Karan Johar A Home Breaker?
K'taka seer held in POCSO case after court warrant
K'taka seer held in POCSO case after court warrant
Glory returns to ODI format as Aus ruin India's party
Glory returns to ODI format as Aus ruin India's party
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

Economic Challenges In Poll-bound States

Economic Challenges In Poll-bound States

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances