The Indian Army has acquired 'Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems' which will further enhance surveillance capabilities in high altitude areas.

Please click on the images for a look at the Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft in flight.

IMAGE: The RPA is airborne.

IMAGE: The RPA flies at a lower altitude.

