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Gang rivalry suspected in Mangaluru rowdy-sheeter murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 27, 2026 15:08 IST

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A notorious rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered in Mangaluru, prompting a police investigation into suspected gang rivalry and escalating crime in the region.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Arif alias Tablet Arif, a known rowdy-sheeter, was murdered near an overbridge in Mangaluru.
  • The attack occurred on the Thokkottu flyover, where Arif was ambushed while riding his motorcycle.
  • Police suspect gang rivalry as the primary motive behind the targeted killing.
  • Arif had a history of criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder, under the Mangaluru South police station.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the assailants who fled the scene in a car.

A 46-year-old rowdy-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants near an overbridge here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arif alias Tablet Arif, a resident of Talapady, they said.

 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 am on the Thokkottu flyover in Ullal when Arif was travelling on a motorcycle.

A car allegedly rammed his vehicle from behind, causing him to fall onto the road. The attackers then assaulted him with lethal weapons, killing him on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Investigation Details

Police said Arif was a listed rowdy-sheeter under the Mangaluru South police station limits and had multiple criminal cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

The assailants fled the scene in the car after the attack. Police suspect gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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