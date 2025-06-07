Crowd/gate management event organiser's responsibility, KSCA says in letter

The Karnataka State Cricket Association had sought permission for RCB's IPL trophy celebrations at Vidhan Soudha, a letter sent by it to the state government has revealed, reaffirming KSCA's assertion that it facilitated approvals for the franchise which is under fire following 11 deaths in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IMAGE: Four people taken into custody by Cubbon Park police in connection with the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB Victory celebrations being produced at the court, in Bengaluru, June 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After an FIR was lodged against them, KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, secretary A Shankar and treasurer E S Jayaram submitted in the Karnataka high court that the gate management and crowd management were not the responsibility of the association.

A letter from the KSCA to the state government on June 3, which has been accessed by PTI, reveals that the cricket unit sought permission for festivities at the Vidhan Soudha by DNA Entertainment Networks. The KSCA stated that the concerned company would "make necessary arrangements" for the event.

"On behalf of the M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, KSCA requests to inform that after the TATA IPL 2025 Finals on 3rd June 2025, in case Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the IPL 2025 title, M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited shall make plans for the felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha Grand Steps," KSCA stated in the letter.

"KSCA requests that M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited shall be permitted to make necessary arrangements at the Vidhana Soudha Grand Steps," the association further wrote in the letter addressed to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) of the state government.

While the felicitation at the Vidhan Soudha passed off without any major glitch, chaos erupted outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium where lakhs converged following RCB's social media invitation, which was eventually deleted. A planned victory parade had to be cancelled but the function inside the stadium proceeded despite the tragedy that unfolded outside.

Apart from the 11 deaths, 56 people were also injured in the incident.

The KSCA has pleaded in the state HC that there is "absolutely no wrong that can be attributed to the Petitioner Committee or its office bearers as they stand aloof of any liabilities against the entire unfortunate incident."

"IPL events are conducted by RCB through their service provider M/S DNA network private limited and the role of KSCA is very limited as it accommodates by extending the venue and infrastructure," the body stated in its writ petition.

"KCSA facilitates government permissions. The management of gates is the responsibility of RCB Franchise /DNA who execute under the direction of the police.

"The police have registered the FIR under intense pressure and compelling circumstances without any preliminary enquiry by naming the petitioner/members of KSCA as accused," it added.

After an urgent hearing held at the HC, Justice SR Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition seeking to quash the FIR against the KSCA office-bearers, restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the officials until the next hearing.

The court also directed the petitioners to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The petition to quash the FIR will be taken up again on June 16.

The high court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident and has asked the state to file a status report. It will be heard on June 10.