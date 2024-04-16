Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'

IMAGE: Mumbai police personnel search for the remanants of the bullets fired at Salman Khan's home early on Sunday morning. Photograph: Arun Patil

A couple of days after two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, his younger brother Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram to release a statement on the family's behalf.

In the post, Arbaaz stated that the 'disturbing' incident has affected the family.

'The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.

'Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously.

'No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media.

'At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,' the statement read.

IMAGE: Salman Khan with his parents and siblings at their home in Galaxy Apartment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside the Khan residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a 'meticulously planned attack'. They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two individuals in connection with the firing incident.

Since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.