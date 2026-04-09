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Home  » News » Robot Nila Adds Twist To Voting

Robot Nila Adds Twist To Voting

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 17:40 IST

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A robot named Nila greeted voters as Puducherry blends innovation with the democratic process.

 

Robot Nila welcomes voters Puducherry

IMAGE: A robot named Nila welcomes voters arriving at the VOC Government School in Puducherry, April 9, 2026. Photographs: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Robot Nila deployed at a polling station highlights the use of technology in the electoral process.
  • Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for functions, marriages and official duties like election assistance.
  • The robot features mobility, hand greetings, and a voice system that can speak commands audibly in any language.
  • It has been demonstrated at a polling station, where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.

Innovation Meets Polling Booths

Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for use at functions, marriages and official duties such as election assistance.

At the polling station, the robot greeted visitors and provided assistance.

Robot Nila interaction voters

IMAGE: Robot Nila interacts with voters at the polling station, greeting visitors and offering assistance.

 

Engaging Voters Through Technology

The robot includes a voice feature that allows it to speak commands audibly in any language.

Its deployment at the polling station demonstrates how such technology can be used during official duties like elections.

Voters greeted by robot Nila

IMAGE: Voters are welcomed by robot Nila, which features mobility, hand greetings, and multilingual voice commands.

Nila was demonstrated at a polling station where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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