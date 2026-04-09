Robot Nila Adds Twist To Voting

A robot named Nila greeted voters as Puducherry blends innovation with the democratic process.

IMAGE: A robot named Nila welcomes voters arriving at the VOC Government School in Puducherry, April 9, 2026. Photographs: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Robot Nila deployed at a polling station highlights the use of technology in the electoral process.

Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for functions, marriages and official duties like election assistance.

The robot features mobility, hand greetings, and a voice system that can speak commands audibly in any language.

It has been demonstrated at a polling station, where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.

Innovation Meets Polling Booths

Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for use at functions, marriages and official duties such as election assistance.

At the polling station, the robot greeted visitors and provided assistance.

IMAGE: Robot Nila interacts with voters at the polling station, greeting visitors and offering assistance.

Engaging Voters Through Technology

The robot includes a voice feature that allows it to speak commands audibly in any language.

Its deployment at the polling station demonstrates how such technology can be used during official duties like elections.

IMAGE: Voters are welcomed by robot Nila, which features mobility, hand greetings, and multilingual voice commands.

Nila was demonstrated at a polling station where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff