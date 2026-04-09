Robot Nila Adds Twist To Voting

A robot named Nila greeted voters as Puducherry blends innovation with the democratic process.
Key Points
- Robot Nila deployed at a polling station highlights the use of technology in the electoral process.
- Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for functions, marriages and official duties like election assistance.
- The robot features mobility, hand greetings, and a voice system that can speak commands audibly in any language.
- It has been demonstrated at a polling station, where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.
Innovation Meets Polling Booths
Nila is an event-based robot designed in Coimbatore for use at functions, marriages and official duties such as election assistance.
At the polling station, the robot greeted visitors and provided assistance.
Engaging Voters Through Technology
The robot includes a voice feature that allows it to speak commands audibly in any language.
Its deployment at the polling station demonstrates how such technology can be used during official duties like elections.
Nila was demonstrated at a polling station where it greeted visitors and provided assistance.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff