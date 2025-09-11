RJD worker shot dead at Patna railway station

A Rashtriya Janata Dal worker was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Patna police at the spot where an RJD worker was shot dead on Thursday. Photograph: ANI on X

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district.

SP (Patna East), Parichay Kumar, told reporters that 'the incident took place in street number 17, near Rajendra Nagar terminal at 10 pm on Wednesday. Immediately after receiving the information that a person was shot at by unidentified persons, police reached the spot and took the victim to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed during treatment'.

Police have recovered six spent cartridges from the spot, the SP said, adding that it is suspected that more than two persons were involved in the incident.

"The exact cause of the incident is not known, but the locals said he was active in politics and also involved in the sale-purchase of land. Police are investigating the matter from all angles and also analysing CCTV footage to nab the accused," said the SP.

Police are also recording the statement of the deceased's driver, he said.

Locals told media persons that the deceased was associated with RJD.

Talking to PTI, RJD spokesperson (state unit), Ejaz Ahmad, said, "It is very shocking news. Raj Kumar was an active party worker. I must say that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state."