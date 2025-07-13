Bihar: Lawyer, teacher shot dead in broad daylight

Two persons, a lawyer and a teacher, were shot dead in separate incidents in Patna and Saran districts of Bihar on Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: Police officials present at the spot, where unidentified assailants shot a lawyer, in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

While lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot dead by unidentified men near a tea stall in Patna's Sultanganj locality, teacher Santosh Rai was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants in Saran district's Bisahi, they added.

"Mahto was shot around 2 pm. Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and took him to the nearest government hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

"His body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the incident is not known. Police have registered a case", City SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar told PTI.

Soon after the incident, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma and Kumar visited the spot.

In another incident, Rai and his friend Kangress Rai were shot at by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Bisahi locality under Daryapur police station limits in Saran district at 9.30 am.

"The incident took place when the duo was travelling in their car. Police immediately reached the spot and took Rai and Kangress to hospital where Rai succumbed to injuries during treatment. Kangress is undergoing treatment. The exact cause of the incident is not known. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused," police said.