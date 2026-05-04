RJD MLA Osama Sahab Booked For Land Grabbing

RJD MLA Osama Sahab faces legal trouble after being booked for alleged land grabbing in Siwan, Bihar, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about property rights.

Key Points RJD MLA Osama Sahab booked for alleged land grabbing in Siwan district, Bihar.

The FIR was registered against Osama for allegedly capturing a doctor's land through extortion and force.

Police conducted the raid after investigation and obtaining a warrant.

Authorities warn of strict legal action against those involved in land grabbing.

RJD MLA Osama Sahab was booked for alleged land grabbing in Bihar's Siwan district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Details of the Land Grabbing Allegations

DIG Saran Range Neelesh Kumar said that the MLA was not at his residence when the raid was conducted, "and further action will be taken in accordance with the law."

Osama is the son of late Md Sahabuddin, a gangster-turned politician.

"An FIR was registered against Osama in Mahadeva outpost for allegedly capturing a doctor's land through extortion, and by use of force," the DIG said.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

The police conducted the raid after a thorough investigation and obtained a warrant from a competent court, Kumar added.

The DIG warned that people who try to capture the land of poor or bona fide owners will face strict legal action, adding that police have already prepared a list of such persons.