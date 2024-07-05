Rishi Sunak's Final Speech As PM

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Rishi Sunak resigned as the prime minister of Great Britain after conceding defeat in the elections.

Even before Labour passed the 326 mark in the House of Commons, which would have given it a majority, Sunak phoned Sir Keir Starmer, Labour's leader, and congratulated him on his party's victory.

Thursday's defeat brought down the curtain on 14 years of Conservative government.

Sir Keir is Labour's seventh prime minister.

'I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss,' Sunak said in his brief speech at 10, Downing Street.

Sunak spoke for about four minutes, with his wife, Akshata Murty, looking on. He said he would step down as leader of the Conservative party, but not immediately.

In his first remarks at 10, Downing Street after becoming the United Kingdom's 58th prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer hailed Sunak's achievement as Britain's first Asian prime minister and noted the 'extra effort that that will have required'.

The new prime minister also praised the 'dedication and hard work' Sunak brought to his leadership. Such grace, sadly missing in our politics.

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak delivers his final speech at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

IMAGE: Akshata Murty listens to her husband speak. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

IMAGE: Sunak is only 44, far too young to retire from politics. He is still an MP, so how will the first politician of Indian origin serve Britain next? Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

IMAGE: Sunak leaves the Conservative campaign headquarters. Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

IMAGE: Sunak outside the Conservative campaign headquarters. Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty holds hands as they leave 10 Downing Street after the speech. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: The Sunaks outside 10 Downing Street, here and below. When he was chancellor of the exchequer, the Sunak family lived at 11, Downing Street. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: The Sunaks leave for Buckingham Palace after the speech. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

IMAGE: It is British tradition that the outgoing prime minister meets the monarch and hands over her/his resignation.

The monarch then calls the victor in the election and invites him to form the next government.

That quaint ritual marks the next prime minister's appointment. Zero shoo-sha. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

IMAGE: People take pictures as the Sunaks leave 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

IMAGE: Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to King Charles III, greets Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for an audience with the monarch to formally resign as PM. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters

