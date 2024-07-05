The Man Who Defeated Rishi Sunak

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour party, will be Britain's next prime minister.

Labour won 410 seats, 84 seats more than the 326 seats required to form a government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party could only win 119 seats.

IMAGE: Keir Starmer speaks at a reception to celebrate Labour's win at the Tate Modern in London, July 5, 2024. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Keir Starmer is a lawyer by training and not seen as a charismatic personality. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak retained his Richmond and Northallerton seat though the Tories suffered a drubbing at the polls. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Keir Starmer kisses wife Victoria at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak speaks after he was elected in Northallerton. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Keir and Victoria Starmer at the Tate Modern reception to celebrate Labour's victory. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak seems downcast by the Conservatives' debacle. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Keir and Victoria Starmer greet supporters at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak arrives for the declaration of results for Richmond and Northallerton in Northallerton, north England. Photograph: Darren Staples/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Former Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, left, cheers for Keir Starmer at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

IMAGE: Independent candidate Niko Omilana holds an 'L behind Rishi Sunak as the outgoing prime minister speaks after winning his Richmond and Northallerton seat. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com