News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Man Who Defeated Rishi Sunak

The Man Who Defeated Rishi Sunak

By REDIFF NEWS
July 05, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour party, will be Britain's next prime minister.

Labour won 410 seats, 84 seats more than the 326 seats required to form a government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party could only win 119 seats.

 

IMAGE: Keir Starmer speaks at a reception to celebrate Labour's win at the Tate Modern in London, July 5, 2024. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Keir Starmer is a lawyer by training and not seen as a charismatic personality. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak retained his Richmond and Northallerton seat though the Tories suffered a drubbing at the polls. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Keir Starmer kisses wife Victoria at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak speaks after he was elected in Northallerton. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Keir and Victoria Starmer at the Tate Modern reception to celebrate Labour's victory. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak seems downcast by the Conservatives' debacle. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Keir and Victoria Starmer greet supporters at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak arrives for the declaration of results for Richmond and Northallerton in Northallerton, north England. Photograph: Darren Staples/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Former Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, left, cheers for Keir Starmer at the Tate Modern reception. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Independent candidate Niko Omilana holds an 'L behind Rishi Sunak as the outgoing prime minister speaks after winning his Richmond and Northallerton seat. Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Akshata's Kiss For Rishi For E-Day
Akshata's Kiss For Rishi For E-Day
Am I Proud A British Indian Like Me Is PM?
Am I Proud A British Indian Like Me Is PM?
My Dear Friend Rishi Sunak
My Dear Friend Rishi Sunak
Cong slams govt over delay in Class 6 textbooks
Cong slams govt over delay in Class 6 textbooks
The Most Beautiful Teens In The World
The Most Beautiful Teens In The World
How Rohit's Friends Welcomed Him At Home
How Rohit's Friends Welcomed Him At Home
Payout to top NBFC execs on RBI radar
Payout to top NBFC execs on RBI radar
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, Keir Starmer to be UK PM

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat, Keir Starmer to be UK PM

Rishi, What Will Sudha Murty Think?!

Rishi, What Will Sudha Murty Think?!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances