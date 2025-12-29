HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Right-wing group disrupts b'day bash over 'love jihad'; cops fine Muslim youth

Right-wing group disrupts b'day bash over 'love jihad'; cops fine Muslim youth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 29, 2025 08:51 IST

A group of right-wing activists barged into a restaurant in Bareilly and gate-crashed a birthday party, alleging 'love jihad'.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police got involved and fined two Muslim youths, who were among the 10 attendees of the party, and a staffer of the establishment for 'disturbing the peace'.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a first-year BSc Nursing student hosted her birthday party at the restaurant in the Prem Nagar area that was attended by nine friends -- five women and four men.

Of the four, two -- Shan and Waqif -- were Muslim.

 

According to police, the presence of Muslim youths with a Hindu woman led some members of a right-wing organisation to reach the restaurant, where they disrupted the party, raised slogans, and accused the youths of 'love jihad'.

On receiving information, officials from the Prem Nagar police station reached the spot and took the student and others to the police station for questioning.

Initially, one Muslim youth was taken into custody, while the other managed to flee.

Station House Officer Raj Bali said the student resides in a hostel in Prem Nagar and is pursuing BSc Nursing from a private college.

"She had organised a birthday party for her friends. On receiving information, we called her relatives, including her aunt who lives in Prem Nagar, and also informed the families of the others present," he said.

Police initially prepared a challan for breach of peace against Shan and cafe staffer Shailendra Gangwar. However, upon learning that another Muslim youth -- Waqif -- fled, Circle Officer First Ashutosh Shivam launched a search and traced him.

"All three -- two youths and the cafe staffer -- were challaned on Sunday for disturbing peace," the circle officer said, adding the situation was now under control.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
