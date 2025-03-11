'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row

Bharatiya Janata Party leader P C George, who is out on bail in connection with a hate speech case, has urged the Christian faithful to marry off their daughters by the age of 24, claiming that 400 girls have been lost to 'love jihad' in Meenachil Taluk alone.

IMAGE: Kerala BJP leader P C George. Photograph: P C George on Facebook

George made the controversial remarks while addressing a special conference in Pala on Sunday under the leadership of Bishop of Pala diocese, Joseph Kallarangatt, and the Temperance Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) against the menace of drugs.

"In Meenachil Taluk alone, we have lost around 400 girls to love jihad. Only 41 have been recovered. Just Saturday (March 8), a girl left. She was 25 years old. She left at 9.30 PM. We are still searching for her.

"Let me ask--shouldn't her father be beaten up for keeping her unmarried until 25? Why wasn't she married off? This is an issue we need to discuss," George said.

Meenachil Taluk has a significant Syrian Catholic population.

George stated that a girl should be married off by the time she is 22 or 23 and that such decency should be maintained.

"If she reaches 28 or 29 and starts earning a salary, she will not get married, and her earnings will simply be drained by her family. That is the problem. Christians must ensure that their daughters are married off by the age of 24," George said.

'Love jihad' is a term used by BJP and right-wing leaders who claim Hindu women were lured into marriage by Muslim men through Islamic jihad.

In 2020, the Centre had said the term 'Love jihad' is not defined under the extant of laws and no case of 'Love jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies.

The government had informed Parliament that the Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health.

Various courts, including the Kerala High Court, have upheld this view, the government had said in reply to a question.

A few weeks ago, George, a former MLA, was arrested for delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

George, who had been sent to judicial remand in connection with the case, was granted bail on 28 February.