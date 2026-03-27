Ricky Rai Faces Charges After Viral Video of Car Stunts

Ricky Rai, son of a late underworld figure, faces arrest after a viral video exposed dangerous car stunts and a fake license plate in Bengaluru, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, has been arrested in Bengaluru after a viral video showed a luxury car performing dangerous stunts.

Rai is charged with cheating, forgery, and possession of counterfeit seals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The car was seen performing high-speed drifting at Anil Kumble Circle with occupants standing through the sunroof.

The vehicle had a fake Karnataka registration number, despite Rai's application for the fancy number not being completed.

Rai's lawyer claims he was only a passenger, and the incident was due to sand on the road, with Rai later granted bail.

Another case has been registered against Ricky Rai, son of late underworld operative Muthappa Rai, after a viral video showed a luxury sports car performing dangerous stunts with a fake registration plate, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station on March 26 under sections 318(4) (cheating), 340(2) (forgery and use of forged documents), and 341 (possession of counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

The development comes after a viral video showed the sports car allegedly performing high-speed drifting and circular manoeuvres at Anil Kumble Circle in the early hours of March 21, endangering public safety. Some occupants were seen standing through the sunroof and shouting, police said.

Police had earlier taken a case on their own and registered it against the vehicle owner. The car was later traced to Rai's residence and seized.

Investigation Details

During the investigation, officials found that the Delhi-registered vehicle was fitted with a number plate bearing a fancy Karnataka registration number, a senior police officer said.

Enquiries with the Regional Transport Office revealed that although Rai had applied for the fancy number in January, the registration was never completed, and no vehicle is legally registered under that number, he added.

Police said the accused allegedly affixed the unassigned number plate without completing mandatory re-registration procedures in Karnataka, intending to evade penalties and mislead authorities. A prior notice had also been issued by transport authorities in October 2025 for operating the out-of-state vehicle without paying applicable taxes, officials added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Rai's Defence and Bail

Rai's lawyer claimed that his client was not driving the car and was only a passenger, while his driver applied the brakes due to sand on the road, leading to the incident.

The local court later granted Rai bail.