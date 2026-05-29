Revanth unveils NTR statue in outreach to TDP sympathisers

Dramatically declaring that NTR was beyond caste, religion and region, Revanth Reddy unveiled the statue at Ameerpet here on May 28, marking the departed leader's birth anniversary.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveils the statue of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary, in Hyderabad, May 28, 2026. Photograph: @revanth_anumula X/ANI Photo

Key Points The unveiling is strategically aimed at Andhra Pradesh-native voters and TDP supporters in Hyderabad.

Political analysts believe this move could positively impact the Congress party in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy aims to blend the ideologies of Indira Gandhi and NTR, showcasing his government's inspiration from both leaders.

With civic polls expected to be held soon in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled TDP founder N T Rama Rao's statue in the heart of the city, considered as a gesture to woo TDP sympathisers.

Dramatically declaring that NTR was beyond caste, religion and region, Revanth Reddy unveiled the statue at Ameerpet here on May 28, marking the departed leader's birth anniversary.

It was a 13-ft bronze statue.

Rubbishing criticism over him unveiling the statue in Hyderabad, Reddy said NTR was equally important for the Congress government as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and he asserted that his government was implementing welfare programmes inspired by the ideals of the two leaders.

The criticism centred around arguments like NTR fought against the grand old party all his life and that he was a native of Andhra Pradesh. Revanth Reddy, a former TDP leader joined the Congress in 2017. A large number of NTR and TDP supporters attended the statue unveiling event.

Ameerpet and its several neighbouring residential localities in Hyderabad have a substantial population of Andhra Pradesh-native voters and TDP supporters. NTR strikes a chord with them even three decades after his death.

Congress leaders expect that the installation of NTR's statue and the participation of chief minister and other leaders in the statue unveiling function is likely to be a positive factor for the party in the upcoming civic polls.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said Revanth Reddy tried to "own up the legacy" of NTR and it may have a positive impact in Telangana for the Congress party among the Andhra-native voters and also woo the sympathisers of NTR.

Ravi further said Revanth Reddy also blended the ideology of Indira Gandhi and NTR, driving home the point that his government is inspired by the ideals of the two veteran leaders. TDP functionaries could not be reached immediately for a comment.

The ruling Congress, after its electoral successes in the 2023 assembly polls, subsequent byelections and gram panchayat polls, is aiming to win the elections to the three civic bodies in Hyderabad-the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation --- though the notification for the civic polls is yet to be issued.

In the 2020 GHMC elections, BRS won 56, BJP 48, AIMIM 44, Congress 2 and the total number of seats in the civic body stood at 150.

In February this year, after the five-year term of the GHMC council ended, the government reorganised the municipal corporation, which covered the entire state capital region, by trifurcating it into three corporations.

The elections to the three municipal corporations are expected to be held after administrative preparations are completed, which includes possible ward delimitation and restructuring.