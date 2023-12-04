BJP's 'giant killer' downs KCR, Revanth Reddy both

Kamareddy Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy has become the giant killer of the Telangana Legislative Assembly election, as he defeated outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy -- who could become the new CM -- on Sunday.

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Kamareddy assembly seat, Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy speaks to the media on his victory in the Telangana Assembly elections, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated KCR, his nearest rival, by a margin of 6,741 votes.

The Kamareddy constituency attracted attention ever since KCR announced his decision to contest from there and the contest hot up as Congress fielded Revanth Reddy to take him on.

Both KCR and Revanth Reddy had contested from other seats as well, in addition to Kamareddy, and won.

Despite his high-profile opponents, Venkata Ramana Reddy kept up the fight.

KCR himself addressed a rally at Kamareddy and his son and Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao had also campaigned for his father.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a public meeting at Kamareddy in support of Revanth Reddy's candidature where the Congress had also released a 'BC Declaration' for the assembly polls.

However, Venkata Ramana Reddy's candidature got a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Kamareddy.

Venkata Ramana Reddy had served as Zilla Parishad Chairman of undivided Nizamabad district in the past.

Kamareddy was part of the undivided Nizamabad district but is now a separate district after the BRS government carried out a reorganisation.

He was earlier with the Congress but joined the BJP a few years ago.

Political analysts attribute Venkata Ramana Reddy's success to his philanthropic work for temples and others and his fight against the master plan for Kamareddy town announced by the BRS government.

Venkata Ramana Reddy had spearheaded the fight against the master plan.

The plan was, however, shelved following protests from farmers.