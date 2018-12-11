TRS set to sweep Telangana with huge majority

Last updated on: December 11, 2018 16:03 IST

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi secured a simple majority as per the latest vote count in the Telangana assembly elections on Tuesday.

According to results and trends available, the Congress came in second.

Counting of votes polled in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday.

TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led his party to the impressive performance in the polls, won his Gajwel seat by more than 51,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival V Pratap Reddy.

His son and minister K T Rama Rao emerged triumphant from the Sircilla segment, defeating nearest Congress rival K K Mahender Reddy by a margin of 88,000 votes.

Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew and cabinet colleague T Harish Rao romped home with a huge margin of 1,18,499 votes in Siddpet constituency, trouncing nearest Telangana Jana Samiti rival Bhavani Reddy, who secured 12,596 votes.

“Grateful, indebted and humbled. Thanks Telangana for keeping the faith in KCR Garu & giving us another opportunity to serve you,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Several leaders, including chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar and Karnataka -- Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and H D Kumaraswamy respectively -- and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly and YSR-Congress president Jaganmohan Reddy greeted KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known.

Other prominent candidates among those who won are ministers E Rajender and T Srinivas Yadav and AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.