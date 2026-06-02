Return to Uddhav's Sena if you...: Raut to Shinde camp leaders

Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut extends an invitation to leaders from the Eknath Shinde faction to return to the party, amidst growing discontent within the Shinde camp regarding their treatment by the BJP in Maharashtra politics.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanjay Raut invites leaders from the Eknath Shinde faction to return to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Raut states that some individuals who defected will not be allowed to rejoin the party.

Raut criticises the BJP, claiming they are mistreating the Shinde faction.

Abdul Sattar, from the Shinde faction, expressed concerns about the BJP undermining their party.

Raut asserts that the original Shiv Sena was the senior partner in the alliance with the BJP.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that if any of the leaders who sided with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2022 regret their "mistake", they should return to the party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Some people, however, will not get entry into the party, Raut said, speaking to reporters in Nashik.

"If anyone regrets the mistake...(because of) the way the BJP is insulting them, if anyone feels that they have made a mistake or were misguided, they should come back to the party led by Uddhav Thackeray," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Growing Discontent Within Shinde Faction

Raut's remark came a day after former state minister Abdul Sattar, who is with the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, said that while the BJP "cut the hands and legs of the Sena (UBT), it chopped off the head of the (Shinde-led) Shiv Sena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district."

There was no point to the Sena-BJP alliance if "our elder brother is finishing us off," Sattar said, while replying in the affirmative when asked if the two Shiv Senas should come together.

Raut Accuses BJP of Splitting Shiv Sena

Raut said that the BJP was never the "elder brother" in the original saffron alliance in Maharashtra. The undivided Shiv Sena was the senior partner, and as the BJP could not accept this, it split the party, he said.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena was not a party but was born of "corrupt practices" of the Election Commission, Raut further said, adding that whenever the Supreme Court's decision on the legal dispute related to the Shiv Sena symbol and name comes, it will be in favour of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Reacts

Sushma Andhare, a Sena (UBT) spokesperson, also reacted to Sattar's statement.

"We knew from the very beginning that the BJP is slow poison... But Sattar bhai, you were helpless because you wanted power," she said.