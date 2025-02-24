Exodus Rocks Uddhav's Sena

'Those seeking short-term benefits are joining the Shinde-led Sena and the ones looking at long-term benefits are joining the BJP.'

Barely three months after the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT has been jolted by a series of desertions, with several party functionaries and former MLAs abandoning the party.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

The latest big name to quit the party was Rajan Salvi, a three-time MLA from the Rajapur assembly seat in Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region.

A staunch supporter of the Thackerays, Salvi joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his supporters earlier this month. Days later, another former MLA from Konkan joined Shinde's party along with many Sena-UBT office-bearers.

Last week, Rajul Patel, a former corporator, women wing leader of Sena-UBT and a staunch Thackeray loyalist, jumped ship.

For the Thackerays, the loss of leaders like Patel and Salvi is beyond an organisational setback as they enjoyed a degree of confidence with the first family, according to political analysts.

Addressing party workers recently, Thackeray referred to the defections and called himself a man who has suffered betrayals. In a self-deprecating manner, he likened his situation to that of the Japanese, saying they are more surprised when there are no tremours. He also said his own men are being used to target him.

In June 2022, Thackeray, then the head of the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, suffered the biggest blow of his political career when Shinde rebelled against him, and 39 MLAs and 13 MPs joined the revolt.

Shinde, who aligned with the BJP to become the chief minister, subsequently got the party's name and its bow and arrow symbol. The faction headed by Thackeray became Shiv Sena-UBT, a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

With Shinde's clout growing as the CM, a few corporators from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation also joined him but the Sena-UBT cadre remained largely with Thackeray.

Since his party's defeat in the 2024 assembly polls, the cadre is now migrating to the Shinde-led Sena.

Of the 288 assembly seats in the state, the Sena-UBT contested 97 but won only 20. By contrast, Shinde's party, a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti, grabbed 57 of the 87 seats it contested.

Amid desertions from the Sena-UBT, an upbeat Shinde recently urged his party leaders to 'give another shock (to Thackeray's party) in the civic elections'. The schedule for the polls, including the all-important BMC, is yet to be announced.

The Sena-UBT leaders claim their men are being coerced to switch sides with the help of money and pressure from central and state agencies. Presenting a united front, eight Sena-UBT MPs earlier this month said they were firmly with Thackeray's party.

However, a few party leaders also point to internal factors behind the large-scale defections from the Sena-UBT.

Last week, Bhaskar Jadhav, the party's lone MLA from Konkan, rued that he did not get his due despite his experience and gift of the gab. This prompted Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut to clarify that Jadhav's grievances would be addressed.

A Sena-UBT MLA said the party leadership needs to be more accessible to establish better communication with the cadre.

"The biggest asset of Shinde is his accessibility. On the contrary, it is very difficult to reach Uddhavji," said a Sena-UBT MLA who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Accessibility is an issue, and the party leadership needs to address it. The more they listen to grievances of party workers and leaders, the more first-hand information they will receive, which is now being conveyed through their aides," the legislator said.

The MLA also said those abandoning the party know they will not get anything significant for the next five years.

Another lawmaker from Thackeray's party said attempts are being made by his party leaders to stop workers from quitting. "But such efforts yield little results when financial aspects are involved," he said.

The Shinde-led Sena has also undertaken a mission, what some call 'Operation Tiger', to bring in more Sena-UBT leaders and workers.

Making more Sena-UBT workers join the party will further validate its position as the real Shiv Sena and weaken the rival camp.

The question is not about loyalty anymore but benefits, said political analyst Prakash Akolkar.

"Thackeray has nothing to offer for the next five years," stated Akolkar, who has written a book on the history of the undivided Shiv Sena.

"Those seeking short-term benefits are joining the Shinde-led Sena and the ones looking at long-term benefits are joining the BJP."