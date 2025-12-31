HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Republic Day 2026: Army To Showcase Animal Contingent

Republic Day 2026: Army To Showcase Animal Contingent

REDIFF NEWS
December 31, 2025

Animal contingent Republic Day 2026

IMAGE: The Indian Army's animal contingent will march on Republic Day 2026. Photographs Kind courtesy Indian Army

India will witness a rare and powerful sight on Republic Day 2026 as animals of the Indian Army march proudly along Kartavya Path, symbolising endurance, sacrifice and India's unique high-altitude military capability.

For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Indian Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps will be showcased, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation's most challenging frontiers.

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed.

Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and patrol capability along the Line of Actual Control in sandy terrain and on steep gradients.

 

 

Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies Republic Day

 

Indian Army animal contingent RVC

 

Indian Army animal contingent RVC

IMAGE: The animal contingent of the Indian Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps march along Kartavya Path for the first time.

 

Indian Army animal contingent RVC

 

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrain including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a key role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, used for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the army's innovative use of natural capabilities for operational safety and effectiveness.

A significant highlight of the parade will be the army dogs, often called the 'Silent Warriors' of the Indian Army. Raised, trained and nurtured by the Remount and Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College, Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response and search-and-rescue missions.

Over the decades, army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in combat and humanitarian operations.

The army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam.

As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will serve as a poignant reminder that India's defence strength is not built by machines and soldiers alone.

From the icy heights of Siachen to the cold deserts of Ladakh and disaster-hit civilian areas, these animals have quietly shared the burden of duty, courage and sacrifice.

They march not just as support elements, but as warriors on four legs, living symbols of resilience, loyalty and the Indian Army's unwavering resolve to protect the nation under all conditions.

Photographs Curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
