A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

Men in uniform from across our great country -- from Manipur to Andhra Pradesh to Haryana to Bihar -- laid down their lives defending India during the heightened escalation with Pakistan.

They countered enemy fire and drone attacks and sacrificed their lives shielding us from enemy fire.

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Himachal Pradesh

IMAGE: Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar Jariyal, who lost his life in shelling by the Pakistan army, during his last rites in Kangra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The experienced soldier laid down his life in Pakistani artillery shelling near his post in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on May 9.

Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir suffered maximum death and damage in cross border shelling. Twelve civilians were killed and nearly 40 were injured.

Belonging to the Punjab Regiment, he had served the Indian Army for three decades and was due to retire in three months.

The Punjab Regiment is one of the Indian Army's oldest and largest regiments.

Subdedar Major Pawan Kumar was a second generation soldier, his father also served in the same regiment.

He suffered fatal injuries and succumbed to his injuries. The 50-year-old soldier is survived by his father, wife, son and daughter.

Agniveer Mudavath Murli Nayak, Andhra Pradesh

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh helps carry Agniveer Murli Naik's coffin at his last rites. Photograph: ANI Photo

The son of labourers, the 25-year-old Agniveer was killed in action in the Jammu sector on May 9.

The only son of his parents, he always wanted to join the army and was recruited as an Agniveer in 2022.

He had been posted to Jammu a few days before hostilities began and had visited his home a few weeks earlier.

The final journey from the airport to his village took nearly 8 hours due to the large crowds who had assembled to pay homage along the route.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 50 lakh for his family, a housing plot and government job for his father.

Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Jammu & Kashmir

IMAGE: The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the line of duty during Pakistan shelling in the RS Pura sector, being taken to his residence at Trewa village in Jammu, May 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Coming from a family of soldiers, Rifleman Sunil Kumar came from a long tradition in the Indian Army. His father is a retired soldier while two brothers presently serve in the army.

The 25 year old sustained fatal injuries in heavy firing while holding his position in the RS Pura sector in Jammu.

His native village in the Arnia sector is very close to the border. Several residents were evacuated to safety during Pakistani shelling, but his funeral saw a large number of mourners.

He served in the 4th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. JAKLI is the only regiment which was raised as a volunteer force to resist Pakistan invaders in J&K in 1947. Its troops are drawn entirely from Jammu and Kashmir.

Surendra Kumar Moga, Rajasthan

IMAGE: Medical Assistant Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, a resident of Mehradasi village in Mandwa, Jhunjhunu, made the supreme sacrifice while serving the Motherland while on duty in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

IAF Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga was killed in a Pakistani drone attack on the Udhampur airbase in J&K.

He had been recently posted to Udhampur and had joined the Indian Air Force 14 years ago.

He hailed from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife and two children, aged 11 and 8.

His 8-year-old son lit the funeral pyre. As his last rites were conducted his distraught wife repeatedly said 'I love you', and his daughter saluted him with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Mohammad Imtiaz, Bihar

IMAGE: BSF personnel pay homage to Sub Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during cross-border firing near the international boundary in Jammu, May 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sub inspector from the Border Security Force was killed in action defending his post in the RS Pura sector in Jammu across the international boundary.

He suffered serious injuries to his leg in the heavy shelling and underwent emergency surgery, but unfortunately, did not survive.

Sub Inspector Imtiaz had served the BSF for over thirty years and was due to retire soon.

He had been posted to the Jammu sector a few months ago and had visited his home in Bihar's Chhapra district for Eid.

His younger brother is also in the BSF.

The BSF is a paramilitary force under the ministry of defence. It guards India's international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sub Inspector Imtiaz is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The broken road to his house was quickly paved before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's condolence visit.

Sub Inspector Imtiaz had named his house Seema Prahari, the other name for the BSF. It means defender of the border.

Constable Deepak Chingakham, Manipur

IMAGE: Border Security Force officers pay tribute to BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham who lost his life in the line of duty in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10. Photograph: ANI Photo

BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham lost his life in a drone attack in the Jammu sector on May 10.

The 25 year old was serving in the BSF's 7th Battalion and belonged to Imphal.

The trooper joined the BSF in 2021. He had played an important role in destroying a Pakistani post a few days earlier.

He sustained serious injuries in the attack while defending his post courageously. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. The state government announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for his family.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Haryana

The 32-year old artillery gunner from the 5th Field Regiment was killed in action in Pakistani shelling in Poonch on May 7.

The 5th Field Regiment operates howitzers, mortars, field guns in its formidable firepower arsenal. The Regiment of the Artillery is a crucial combat arm of the Indian Army.

Lance Naik Kumar stood his ground defending his post which came under a barrage of heavy enemy fire. He continued doing his duty in the face of relentless fire.

The soldier had served the army for 11 years and was promoted recently.

Two of his brothers are serving as Agniveers.

The soldier was grievously injured in mortar shelling. He was operated upon for his wounds, but unfortunately breathed his last in hospital.

The father of two was a native of Palval. His advocate wife is expecting their third child.

