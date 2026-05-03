'Subversion of democratic process': Bengal's Falta to see repolling on May 21

The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in West Bengal's Falta constituency after reports of electoral malpractices, raising questions about the integrity of the assembly elections.

IMAGE: Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote during re-polling for the West Bengal assembly elections at Magrahat Paschim Bidhan, in South 24 Parganas on May 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Election Commission orders repoll in all 285 polling booths of Falta assembly constituency due to electoral offences.

Repoll scheduled for May 21 under stringent security arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Reports of voter intimidation and unauthorised presence inside booths prompted the Election Commission's decision.

BJP welcomes the repoll decision, citing it as a victory against TMC's alleged atrocities.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges opponents to contest in Falta, asserting confidence in his party's model.

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on May 21, an official said.

The repoll was ordered due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the assembly elections, he said.

Repoll Details and Security Measures

The Commission said repoll across all the booths, including auxiliary polling stations, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, under "stringent security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent" exercise.

Counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24, the EC official said.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Election Commission's Decision-Making Process

The Commission, in its order, said it had carefully examined reports submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Returning Officer and other field functionaries, along with inputs from observers and available material on record before arriving at the decision.

Reports from observers "flagged allegations of voter intimidation, unauthorised presence inside booths and possible tampering", it said.

"In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the Commission hereby declares the poll held on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations," the order stated.

Preventative Measures for Future Polls

The poll panel has directed authorities to make all necessary arrangements, including deployment of adequate central forces, micro-observers and webcasting facilities, wherever required, to prevent "any recurrence of malpractice".

It also directed that the entire poll process be videographed and closely monitored.

Political Reactions to the Repoll

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the decision, and stated that the repoll was a "victory of the women of Falta" over the "atrocities" of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan.

In Falta, Khan is pitted against BJP's Debangshu Panda and Abdur Razzak Molla of the Congress. CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi is also in the fray.

Reacting to the development, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X: "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL,"

"Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India - Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," he asserted.