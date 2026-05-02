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Home  » News » Election Commission Orders Repoll In Falta Constituency

Election Commission Orders Repoll In Falta Constituency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 22:21 IST

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The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in West Bengal's Falta assembly constituency due to severe electoral offences during the assembly elections.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • The Election Commission ordered repoll in all 285 polling booths of Falta assembly constituency.
  • Repoll was ordered due to severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process.
  • The repoll will be held on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm.
  • Counting of votes for Falta constituency will take place on May 24.

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta assembly constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on May 21, an official said.

Reasons For The Repoll

The repoll was ordered due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the assembly elections, he said.

 

Repoll Schedule

The poll panel said repoll across all the booths, including auxiliary polling stations, will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21.

Counting Date

Counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24, the EC official said.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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