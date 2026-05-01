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Home  » News » EC orders repoll at 15 polling stations in Bengal on Saturday

EC orders repoll at 15 polling stations in Bengal on Saturday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 19:12 IST

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Following allegations of electoral malpractices, the Election Commission has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across two assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

IMAGE: Security personnel being deployed at a strong room at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra ahead of the counting of votes of the West Bengal assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Repolling will occur in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim and 4 in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies.
  • The repoll is scheduled for May 2, with voting hours between 7 am and 6 pm.
  • The decision follows reports from returning officers and observers, citing 'material circumstances'.
  • BJP alleged electoral malpractices in polling stations under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

The Election Commission on Friday ordered repoll in 15 polling stations in two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, to be held on May 2, following reports of electoral malpractices.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

 

It will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, the EC order said.

Polling in these two Assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state election on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and based on "material circumstances", which were taken into account.

The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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