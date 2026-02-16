HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Relief for Rajpal Yadav as HC suspends sentence in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

Relief for Rajpal Yadav as HC suspends sentence in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2026 16:13 IST

x

The court's proceedings came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court here in the cheque bounce cases in April 2018.

IMAGE: Actor Rajpal Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yadav sought suspension of sentence due to a family marriage, and the court directed him to surrender his passport and remain present at the next hearing.
  • The case involves revision petitions against a 2019 decision upholding Yadav's conviction in cheque bounce cases dating back to April 2018.
  • The court noted Yadav's repeated breaches of undertakings to repay M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, the complainant in the case.

In a relief to actor Rajpal Yadav, the Delhi high court suspended till March 18 his sentence in the cheque bounce cases and permitted him to be released from jail.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after noting that Yadav deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," said the judge.

Yadav sought suspension of his sentence on the ground of a marriage in his family on February 19.

The court directed Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without permission.

It further directed Yadav to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.

The court's proceedings came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court here in the cheque bounce cases in April 2018.

The magisterial court had sentenced him to undergo six months' imprisonment.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to his adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

Background of the Case

In the order passed on February 2, while directing him to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, the court had observed that Yadav's conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The court had noted that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the registrar general and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, it noted in the order.

On February 4, the court refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav to surrender to jail authorities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rajpal Yadav's Wife Thanks Bollywood For The Help
Rajpal Yadav's Wife Thanks Bollywood For The Help
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife
O'Romeo Gets A Good Start At Box Office
O'Romeo Gets A Good Start At Box Office
Ghooskhor Pandat: SC raps filmmaker Neeraj Pandey
Ghooskhor Pandat: SC raps filmmaker Neeraj Pandey
'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark
'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Sara Arjun shares her Mahashivratri experience at Isha Foundation0:26

Sara Arjun shares her Mahashivratri experience at Isha...

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre0:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at...

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration0:55

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO