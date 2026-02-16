O'Romeo Gets A Good Start At Box Office, Tu Yaa Main Struggles

O'Romeo scored Rs 33 crore while Tu Yaa Main scored Rs 2.75 crore last weekend.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in O'Romeo.

Key Points O'Romeo is set to cross Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) this week.

Tu Yaa Main's weekend box office collections were Rs 2.75 crore* (Rs 27.5 million).

Sunday saw the collections of both films drop due to the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Box office fate of O'Romeo

It was a decent weekend for O'Romeo as Rs 33 crore* (Rs 330 million) came in. The film was expected to open around the Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) mark and fared slightly better with Rs 9.01 crore (Rs 90.1 million) coming on Day One.

Since it's an A-rated film, it had its own limitations. Moreover, the trailer also gave an impression that this one would appeal more to multiplex audiences despite all the action and masala.

This is where the film worked the best as well, as evident from Saturday growth, which was primarily at the major multiplexes of A centres. Valentine's Day helped to bring in more footfalls and as a result, the collections soared to Rs 14.50 crore (Rs 145 million).

Sunday collections dropped, primarily due to the India-Pakistan match. As a result, the weekend turned out to be just a little under the Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) mark.

This is a big film and a Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore (Rs 400 milliion to Rs 450 million) weekend would not have been good enough but it has set the base for a Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore (Rs 80 million to Rs 1 billion) lifetime.

And since this is an expensive film, the more the moolah from the box office, the better would be overall returns. Still, it's a start for the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer, which will cross Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) this week.

Box office fate of Tu Yaa Main

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main.

The other release of the week, Tu Yaa Main, was made well and reasonably promoted but still, the opening day was very low at Rs 50 lakh. The reports were decent to good for the Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer and so the Saturday jump took it past the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark.

The collections fell on Sunday due to the cricket match, and so the weekend closed at Rs 2.75 crore* (Rs 27.5 million). Since this film depends on word-of-mouth, one waits to see if Monday is bigger than Friday as that would be key to deciding which side of the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark the lifetime collections of this Bejoy Nambiar survival thriller will close.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

