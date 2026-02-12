Rajpal Yadav's Wife Thanks Bollywood For The Help

'Everybody has stood by Rajpal Yadav. The industry has been supportive.'

Key Points Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar jail authorities to begin serving a six-month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata, but the film flopped at the box office

Film folk have reached out to help.

Actor Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav said many in the film industry have come out in support of the actor, a day after he surrendered to Tihar jail authorities to begin serving a six month sentence in a series of cheque dishonour cases.

Yadav, known for movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi high court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay an outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

Rajpal Yadav's wife says thank you

Asked about who all have reached out to them, Radha Yadav told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help."

Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav's manager of 25 years, said from leading actors to directors and producers, many in the industry have offered assistance.

A media report claimed that actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan have offered financial help to the actor.

"People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help, it doesn't mean financially only. It's true that (Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpalbhai," Jain said.

"The bail hearing is tomorrow and if everything goes well, we will hold a press conference," he added.

What Rajpal Yadav says

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata, but the film flopped at the box office.

Before his surrender, the actor told Subhash K Jha, " kya karoon mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta."

When he was asked why his friends from the industry didn't help, he answered, "yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

The Delhi high court noted that Yadav was required to make payments of Rs 1.35 crore (Rs 13.5 million) in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

Celebs help out Rajpal Yadav

Sonu Sood was among the first from the industry to come forward in Yadav's support. He said he was signing him up for a film and giving the signing amount as an advance. Yadav, an NSD graduate, has been a mainstay in many popular Bollywood comedies. Sood urged others to come forward as well.

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry," he said.

Mika Singh has pledged Rs 11 lakh in financial assistance to Rajpal Yadav.

Taking to Instagram, Mika shared a message addressed directly to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, expressing both financial and moral support during what he described as a difficult phase.

'I have one humble request please don't just post announcements. Let's make sure we actually contribute and make it happen,' Mika wrote in his post.



Alongside the message, the singer posted a follow-up video appeal urging members of the film fraternity to step forward with meaningful assistance. He emphasised the need for tangible and transparent financial aid rather than limiting support to social media announcements.

Guru Randhawa and Gurmeet Choudhary have also publicly backed Rajpal Yadav, calling on others within the industry to step in during his time of need.

Why Rajpal Yadav has been jailed

Rajpal Yadav's imprisonment follows a Delhi high xourt order after the actor failed to comply with a surrender deadline in connection with cheque dishonour cases. The court had directed him to surrender before any further hearing could be held.

The matter stems from repeated violations of undertakings regarding the payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

During the hearing, Yadav's senior counsel submitted that the actor was prepared to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

But the court declined relief, noting that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. The judge observed that since the actor had not complied with the surrender order, he would be heard only after handing himself over to jail authorities.

Following this observation, Yadav surrendered at Tihar jail on February 5. The court clarified that he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law after surrendering.

