Know your candidates in the fray in Phase 4 today

Know your candidates in the fray in Phase 4 today

April 29, 2019 08:17 IST

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates in the fray in the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

71 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

 

Here's everything you need to know about the candidate in your constituency so that you can make an informed decision.

Pick your constituency from the dropdown menu to see the list of candidates, and click on 'Show' button to see the election affidavits of individual candidates.

-- INDIA VOTES

For more data-related stories, go to REDIFF LABS

Rediff Labs
Tags: Lok Sabha
 

