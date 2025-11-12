HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Red Fort blast: Police launch hunt for another car

Red Fort blast: Police launch hunt for another car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 16:16 IST

x

The Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of the damaged car after the blast near Red Fort area in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, the police source said.

 

At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail
From Faridabad to Red Fort: Tracking i20's 11-hour trail
Police detains Faridabad car dealer in Red Fort blast case
Police detains Faridabad car dealer in Red Fort blast case
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Delhi 10/11 blast: Pulwama doctor was driving Hyundai i20 car
Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends
Family says i20 driver was introvert, had few friends

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Security forces conduct thorough check with K-9 squad at Delhi Red Fort blast site1:29

Security forces conduct thorough check with K-9 squad at...

Security forces on high alert as investigation continues at Delhi Blast site1:13

Security forces on high alert as investigation continues...

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil to condemn Delhi Red Fort blast2:09

Civil society members in Handwara hold candlelight vigil...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO