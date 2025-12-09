Red Fort blast: NIA take 'terror docs' to Anantnag forest

A team of the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches in the forest area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along two of the accused, Dr Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, arrested in connection with the "white collar" terror module.

The two accused had told the investigators about some hideouts in the Mattan forest area of the south Kashmir district, according to the officials.

Further details are awaited.