HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Red Fort blast: NIA take 'terror docs' to Anantnag forest

Red Fort blast: NIA take 'terror docs' to Anantnag forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 12:35 IST

x

A team of the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches in the forest area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along two of the accused, Dr Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, arrested in connection with the "white collar" terror module.

The two accused had told the investigators about some hideouts in the Mattan forest area of the south Kashmir district, according to the officials.

 

Further details are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'
Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
Severed hand found near Red Fort blast site; toll rises
Severed hand found near Red Fort blast site; toll rises
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'
'Something in a car in front of my auto blasted'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look1:04

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!1:21

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US2:00

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO